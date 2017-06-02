Prof M M Kalburgi's killer may be abroad, biggest manhunt underway

Almost two years after he was shot dead by assailants, the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department may have made some progress in the M M Kalburgi case. Outgoing Home Minister G Parameshwar said that the prime accused in the case is abroad and a manhunt is underway to nab the mastermind.

Speaking to the media on the day he resigned as the Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the biggest manhunt in the history of Karnataka CID was underway to nab the culprits. "We have information that the conspirator in the M M Kalburgi case is abroad. This case is seeing the biggest manhunt in the history of CID and it is unfair to say that no progress has been made in the probe," Parameshwar said. He maintained that further details could not be divulged since the investigation was still underway.

No arrests have been made so far in the case. While the CID attempted to coordinate with the Maharashtra police as well as the CBI investigating murders of rationalists Narendra Dabolkar and Govind Pansare, no headway was made. Samples of the bullets fired at Prof Kalburgi was sent to the Scotland Yard police for tests. CID claims that the firearm used to attack Prof Kalburgi was similar to the ones used in the murders of other rationalists, a country-made pistol. Despite arrests being made in the cases involving Pansare and Dhabolkar, for two years now, neither have arrests taken place in the Kalburgi case nor have the motive for murder been ascertained.

OneIndia News