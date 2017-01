A probe has been ordered against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law, Surender Kumar Bansal, over graft charges, said reports.

The allegations are that Bansal submitted fake bills and invoices to the public works department.

The developemnt comes as a major embrassment to Kejriwal. The Economic Offences Wing is said to have ordered the probe.

More details awaited.

OneIndia News