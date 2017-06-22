Pro-Pak celebration: MP police drop sedition charges against 15

Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday dropped sedition charges slapped against 15 people who allegedly celebrated Pakistan's win in the final match against India in Champions Trophy.

They were reportedly arrested for raising Pro-Pak slogans and bursting crackers on June 18 in Burhanpur. They were booked under 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy ) and 124A (sedition) of IPC.

Relatives of the arrested men on Wednesday wrote to the President demanding a probe by an agency other than the police. Also, they wrote to the national and state human rights commissions among other agencies, saying that the village never witnessed any communal incident in the past.

MP: 15 arrested in Burhanpur for raising Pro-Pak slogans & bursting crackers after Pakistan's win in final match against India on 18th June. pic.twitter.com/CRprlDQ256 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

The police had registered a case on a complaint lodged by one Subhash Laxman Koli and arrested the 15 persons , Shahpur police station in-charge Sanjay Pathak said.

The court of Judicial Magistrate (first class) Poonam Domecha had rejected the bail applications of all the 15 persons and sent them to jail, following which they were taken to Khandwa district jail.

