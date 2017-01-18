Prisoner who escaped from Punjab's Nabha jail held in Indore

Indore, Jan 17: One of the six inmates who had escaped from Punjab's Nabha jail and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh was arrested along with another person, who is accused of heinous crimes in Punjab, from the city tonight, a senior police officer said.

"Kulpreet Singh Deol alias Neeta (the inmates who had escaped from the Nabha jail) and Sunil Kalra alias Shailla (a dreaded criminal in Punjab) were apprehended from Khajrana area in the city from a residential flat," DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra told.

[Also read: Flashback 2016: Punjab saw rise in the crime]

He said, the duo were arrested after interrogation of some suspected persons in the area. Police also recovered eight mobile phones, laptop and Rs 92,000 cash from them. Punjab police have been informed of the arrest of the prisoner, the DIG said. The accused had reached Indore a few days ago and had rented a flat, he said.

Six inmates-- Khalistan Liberation Front chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, Kashmeer Singh, Gurpreet Singh Shekhon, Vicky Gonder, Kulpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh- had escaped from the Nabha jail in November.

PTI