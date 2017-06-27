'Prison staff assaulted Indrani Mukerjea', claims her lawyer

Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukherjea's lawyer on Tuesday claimed she has been assaulted Mumbai's Byculla jail staff and that there were bruise marks on her body, said reports.

Following the application filed by her lawyer in CBI Special Court, the court has ordered prison authorities to present Indrani before it.

Earlier, Indrani, along with several other women, were booked for instigating riots in Byculla jail. The prisoners of the Byculla jail were agitated after a 45-year-old woman inmate was allegedly beaten to death on Friday by jail officials after she was caught stealing eggs.

Indrani, who is in prison on charges of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, was among 200 women accused by jail officials of instigating a riot.

A picture reportedly shows Mukherjea standing on the jail's rooftop with other inmates. Jail authorities have accused her of being one of the prisoners instigating a revolt.

[Indrani Mukherjea booked for instigating riots in Mumbai prison]

Six jail officials were also booked for the death of 45-year-old Manjula Shetye, who was allegedlly beaten up by a sub-inspector and five prison guards.

Oneindia News