Prime Minister requests 18 year olds to register as voters

The prime minister today urged all those who turn 18 to register as a voter and exercise their franchise as "elections are celebrations of democracy".

New Delhi, Jan 25: On the National Voters' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all those who turn 18 to register as a voter and exercise their franchise as "elections are celebrations of democracy".

Voters show their voter identity cards as they wait in queues to cast their vote.
Voters show their voter identity cards as they wait in queues to cast their vote. Image courtesy: PTI.

"Wishing you all on National Voters Day. We greet the Election Commission & salute their important role in our democracy," he tweeted.

"Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy," he added.

In remarks assuming significance in view of upcoming assembly polls in 5 states, the prime minister said, "I urge every eligible voter to exercise his or her franchise & call upon my young friends to register as voters when they turn 18."

PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 11:21 [IST]
