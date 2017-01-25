Prettier star campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi: BJP MP's sexist remark

New Delhi, Jan 25: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar's on Wednesday also joined the sexist Netas' league and said that there are prettier star campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi.

#WATCH: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar's remark on Priyanka Gandhi, says "unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain" #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/7eo2CYUvLf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2017

"Unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain (there are prettier star campaigners than Priyanka)," Katiyar said.

The list of star campaigners released by the Congress for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 has the name of Priyanka Gandhi. Her name is among the 40 released by the party for the crucial UP polls where the Congress is battling it out with its alliance partner the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal president Sharad Yadav made a sexist remark while addressing a gathering of party workers in Bihar. Sharad Yadav said that the honour of vote comes above the honour of daughter.

Reacting to Yadav's remarks, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief said, "Daughters have equal rights, will act against Sharad Yadav."

OneIndia News