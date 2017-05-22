President's rule likely to be imposed in J&K

There is every possibility that President's rule may be imposed in Jammu and Kashmir if the state continues to be on the boil. At a high-level meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the possibility of imposing President's rule in the state had been discussed.

Senior officials led by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval felt that the imposition of President's rule was the only option if the situation in the Valley did not improve. Many officials while scrutinising the situation in the Valley felt that if the rule of the President was in place, then it would give the security forces a free hand to act against the terrorists and the protestors.

The elected government in the Valley has failed to bring the situation under control. There have been no attempts made by the government in the state to restore peace and hence in such a situation it would be best to impose President's rule, a source added.

The Centre realises the importance of breaking the separatists of the Valley who have been primarily responsible for the Pakistan funded protests. The NIA has launched an enquiry against the separatists for receiving funds from Pakistan and fuelling the protests.

On the other hand the Army too has launched a major combing and search operation in the South of Kashmir where at least 200 terrorists are believed to be holed up.

The situation in Kashmir is serious and needs to be dealt with soon, the source added. We are dealing with the issue, step-by-step. If the need be and there is no sign of improvement, then the possibility of President's rule being imposed cannot be ruled out, the source also added.

OneIndia News