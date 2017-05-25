Presidential polls: No decision yet on supporting BJP on President, says KCR

Hyderabad, May 25: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi had not taken any decision on who to support in the Presidential elections to be held in July.

Taking a U-turn on its earlier decision to support any candidate that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance fields for Presidential elections, TRS chief said that the party was yet to decide on the joint opposition candidate for the Presidential elections. A meeting of party MP's, MLAs, MLCs has been called to decide on the issue on May 27."

A senior lawmaker from his party had earlier said that the TRS would support any candidate that the BJP fields for the presidential elections. The decion seems to be taken a dramatic shift after BJP chief Amit Shah's visit to Telangana.

Amit Shah in a public meeting had claimed that the TRS government had failed to reach the benefits of central programmes to people in the state. The allegation might have irked the chief minister that he called a press conference and alleged that Shah is humiliating the TRS and the people of Telangana.

However, Rao stated that he had no enmity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I was the first chief minister to support Modi on demonetisation, Niti Aayog because they were aimed for the good of the country and the people.

He hailed Modi government as scam-less government for three years which he had witnessed for the first time in Independent India.

It may be recalled that Jaganmohan Reddy of the YSR Congress has already pledged support to the NDA and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy also met PModi on Wednesday and is believed to have discussed the presidential election. The NDA is a little short of the 51 per cent it needs in the electoral college that elects the President and hopes support from regional parties to gain that number.

Opposition parties are meeting on Friday to take a final call on a joint candidate for the presidential elections.

