Presidential polls: Mamata in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi, May 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a bid to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Presidential election is likely to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi at 5 pm on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Sonia Gandhi had invited her on the phone to discuss the presidential elections. The meeting between the two leaders is scheduled for Tuesdayevening. Finding a common Presidential candidate will be top of Mamata Banerjee's agenda for the meeting.

Banerjee, who arrived in Delhi is also likely to hold meetings with leaders from other parties like Janatadal-United, Rashtriya Janatadal and other parties.

But the political alignment is creating a kind of uneasiness in Kolkata, where Congress supports the arch- enemy of state's ruling Trinamool Congress. The two parties are tryng to play down the impression by shaking hands.

It is said that ahead of the meeting, Bengal Congress chief Adhir Choudhury wrote to Sonia Gandhi advising her deal carefully with Mamata, discussion of anything could injure the Congress in the state.

With President Pranab Mukherjee's term set to end in July, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi has met leaders of several parties in the last few weeks to discuss the possibility of a joint candidate for the upcoming presidential polls.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)