Presidential elections 2017: BJP supporters perform havan for Ram Nath Kovind in UP

Lucknow, July 17: While all the elected representatives of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cast their votes for the Presidential elections 2017, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters performed a special havan (prayer) for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The BJP party workers were seen chatting Hindu mantras (sacred words) in front of a fire to pray for Kovind's victory.

They were also carrying a picture of the former governor of Bihar as they performed the havan. The Indian tricolour was also seen at the venue of the special prayer meeting.

"Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): BJP supporters perform 'hawan' for NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind's victory #PresidentialPoll2017," tweeted ANI.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): BJP supporters perform 'hawan' for NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind's victory #PresidentialPoll2017 pic.twitter.com/LxySX4cHmK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2017

The contest is between the NDA nominee Kovind and candidate of several major opposition parties Meira Kumar, who was the former Lok Sabha Speaker.

All elected MPs and member of Legislative Assemblies are eligible to cast their vote to elect the successor of Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on July 25.

"Ram Nath Kovind ji will win with a comfortable and respectable margin," said Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu ahead of the polls.

"No matter whoever wins, the President will be from the scheduled caste. It is a huge victory for our movement and the party," said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

OneIndia News