Presidential Election: NDA candidate likely to file nomination on June 23

The ruling NDA coalition is likely to decide on presidential candidate before Prime Minister Narendra Modi' s visit to the US. The NDA candidate to file nomination on June 23, according to ANI.

In the run-up to the election, two names are doing the rounds for the top posts. NDA is likely to field Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for President and Thawarchand Gehlot for vice president's post.

Earlier, the notification for the Presidential elections has been released by the Election Commission of India. This comes in the wake of both the ruling and Opposition camps starting their deliberations on the preparations for elections.

Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Rajnath Singh on Wednesday briefed PM Modi on the presidential election, in a meeting with senior leaders, say sources.

The presidential election is due on July 17, while the last date for the nomination is June 28.

