President Mukherjee okays SC/ST reservation in government tenders in Karnataka

SC/ST contractors in Karnataka have reason to rejoice with the President of India giving his accent to 24.1 reservation in government tenders. The move comes as a major boost to Karnataka Congress to take its Dalit welfare agenda forward ahead of the 2018 assembly elections.

The new law that has managed to get the President's nod now mandates 24.1 percent reservation for contractors from SC and ST communities to procure government works up to Rs 50 lakh. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his government amended the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Bill to make way for reservation aimed at helping SC/ST contractors procure government works without a tender process. The government moved 'The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill' that provides for reservation in tender works for the Scheduled Castes at 17.15 per cent and the Scheduled Tribes at 6.95 per cent for all works costing less than Rs 50 lakh.

In August 2016, Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala rejected the amendment bill citing constitutional violations. The Governor had sent the bill to the President for clearance. The Governor held that the provisions mentioned in the bill were against those in the Constitution that restricts caste-based reservation in education, employment and electoral system.

The bill had been left in cold storage till June 17 when the President visited Bengaluru for the inauguration of Namma Metro's Green line. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is said to have pushed for the bill following which the President has approved the same. Reservation for SC/ST in government works up to Rs 50 lakh of Panchayat Raj, Public Works Department and Urban Local Bodies is now a law in Karnataka.

The move comes as a major boost to the Congress' pro-Dalit image ahead of the crucial 2018 assembly elections. Loan waiver for farmers and now the reservation bill has added strength to the Congress for election campaigning.

