President Mukherjee greets nation on Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 24: President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on Christmas.

"On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes for a blessed Christmas to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad," Mukherjee said in a statement.

"May the spirit of Christmas fill our hearts with love and compassion," he said.

"May the divine teachings of Lord Jesus Christ inspire us to contribute our very best for the welfare of humanity."

On December 25, Christians celebrate Christmas festival commemorating the birth of Lord Jesus Christ.

IANS

