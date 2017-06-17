President Mukherjee flags off Bengaluru Metro Green Line's last stretch

Marking the completion of Namma Metro's Phase 1, President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday inaugurated Bengaluru Metro Green Line's last stretch.

Eleven years after then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh laid the foundation stone for the project, Bengaluru has its 42-km Metro network. Lakhs of Bengalureans will get to travel on the mass-transit system from Sunday.

The Green Line's last leg connecting Mantri Square Sampige Road and Yelachenahalli metro stations was inaugurated on Saturday evening. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BMRCL officials, a host of Union Ministers including Venkaiah Naidu, Nirmala Sitaraman, Sadananda Gowda, Ananth Kumar were part of the inaugural event held in Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha.

Metro is here, South Bengaluru

The 12km-stretch launched on Saturday will not only bring South Bengalureans on board but it will allow commuters on the North-South and East-West corridors to switch lines at the Kempegowda-Majestic Interchange. Five lakh commuters are expected to benefit out of the completion of Phase 1 of Bengaluru's Namma Metro

Green line to be fully operational from Monday

While metro's green line will be open to public starting Sunday, operations will begin on a full-fledged basis starting Monday. Now Bengalureans can board the Green Line every 4 minutes. On Sunday, one train of the Green line will run but complete operations will begin on Monday

OneIndia News