President at Kanchipuram: The religious side to Pranab Mukherjee

President of India, Pranab Mukherjee was at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday he offered prayers at the Kamakshi Amman Temple at Kanchipuram during his daylong visit to Tamil Nadu.

Arriving at naval base INS Rajali in Arakkonam where he was received by state Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani, Mukherjee left for Kanchipuram, 75 km from here, by road.

A different avatar At the Kamakshi Amman temple, Mukherjee attired in traditional attire, a dhoti and offered his prayers. He also offered prayers at Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham at Kanchipuram and also meet seers Jayendra Saraswati and Vijayendra Saraswati there. Five years in office Mukherjee, who completes his five-year term in the country's highest office on July 24, landed at the Arakkonam airstrip and travelled about 30km by road to the mutt in Kancheepuram where he performed 'paada pooja' to the pontiff. Previous trip cancelled He was supposed to visit the place in May, but the same had been cancelled. The visit had been cancelled due to security reasons. The President was however keen on the visit and the same materialised in June. Next President of India The visit by Mukherjee came at a time when there is hectic activity in Delhi to select a candidate to be next President of India. The opposition is meeting on Wednesday to pick their candidate. The BJP too has formed a committee to select a Presidential candidate.

