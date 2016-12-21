President to arrive in Hyderabad on Thursday for southern sojourn

New Delhi, Dec 21 President Pranab Mukherjee is arriving in Hyderabad on Thursday for his annual southern sojourn. He will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad till December 31 and will participate in various programmes in Hyderabad and in other southern cities of Bengaluru, Mysuru and Thiruvananthapuram.

On December 23, he will attend the 6th Convocation of MDS and 11th Convocation of BDS Courses at the Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad. On the same day, he will address the centenary celebrations of the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) in Hyderabad.

The next day the President will inaugurate the Mahila Dakshata Samiti and Bansilal Malani College of Nursing in Hyderabad. He will visit Bengaluru on December 25 to inaugurate the 89th annual conference of the Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan.

The next day he will address the 6th Convocation of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad. On December 29, Mukherjee will inaugurate the 77th Session of Indian History Congress in Thiruvananthapuram. He will then travel to Mysore and inaugurate the 17th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scout and Guides.

The President will inaugurate the Sri Shankara National Centre for Cancer Prevention and Research and the Adamya Chetana Seva Utsav-2017 in Bangaluru on December 30. The same day, he will host 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for ministers and officials of Telangana.

IANS