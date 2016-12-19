President appoints Justice J S Khehar as Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, Dec 19: The President of India today appointed Justice J S Khehar as the Chief Justice of India. He will take over the CJI on January 4 and succeed Justice T S Thakur. Incidentally Justice Khehar will be the first from the Sikh community to become the Chief Justice of India. He will serve as the CJI till August 28 2017.

Justice Khehar has many famous rulings to his name. The most recent ruling was when the Bench headed by Justice Khehar had struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act.

Justice Khehar enrolled as an advocate in 1979 and practised mainly in the Punjab and Haryana and Himachal Pradesh High Courts. He was ppointed as Additional Advocate General, Punjab, in January 1992, and then as a Senior Standing Counsel, Union Territory, Chandigarh. He was elevated to the Bench of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh on February 8 1999.

He later was elevated as the Chief Justice of the High Court, Uttarakhand at Nainital on November 29 2009. He was later transferred to Karnataka where he served as the Chief Justice between August 8 2010 and September 10 2011. On September 13 2011 he was appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court.

OneIndia News