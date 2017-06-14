Pregnant woman denied ambulance service citing unavailability of fuel

A community Health Center on Wednesday allegedly denied ambulance service to a pregnant woman citing unavailability of fuel in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

In fact, pictures show two ambulances stationed in hospital premises. But it is not clear whether the vehicles were really out of fuel.

Uttar Pradesh: Community Health Center in Saharanpur allegedly denied ambulance service to a pregnant lady citing unavailability of fuel. pic.twitter.com/8CPHN6OpXk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2017

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister SN Singh was quick to react on the issue. 'This is unacceptable, 108 service providers have to understand this or I have to use provision of the contract, ' he said.

Such cases of apathy have been reported several times in the media.

Earlier, a man was denied an ambulance by government hospital after which he was forced to carry his seven-month-old niece on his cycle in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh.

A daughter of daily wage labourer Anant Kumar was admitted to the hospital two days ago after she started vomiting, accompanied by loose motion. After getting her admitted to the hospital, Kumar left for Allahabad to arrange money for her treatment asking his brother-in-law, Brijmohan, to look after her.

The child died during the treatment on Monday. Despite repeated pleas to the hospital, no vehicle was provided. So, Brijmohan borrowed a cycle and carried it for almost 10 km.

It may be recalled that last year a similar incident was reported from Odisha, where the body of a teenage girl was wheeled from a district hospital in Phulbani through the streets drawing public attention.

(With agency inputs)