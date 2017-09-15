Pre-requisite for President's Police Medal is also a flat tummy

Only those with a flat tummy should be recommended for the President's Medal the Ministry for Home Affairs said in an order. The order states that the police personnel should be physically fit and must be in Shape 1 category to be considered for the President's police medal.

Shape 1 category is the highest level of fitness in terms of psychological health, hearing, appendages, physical capacity and eyesight and implies that they can be posted for any duty. Physically fit would also mean no flab, and certainly not a some law enforcement officer with a potbelly.

The order further states that those who do not have a clean image also should not be recommended for the police medal. These guidelines have been sent to all state police departments, forces like NSG, CISF, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and agencies like RA&W, IB, CBI, NIA etc, and it has been made clear that those tasked with law enforcement and investigation have to be physically fit if they have to be considered for the medals. It asked the sponsored organisation to issue a separate certificate on medical fitness after receiving medical physical fitness from authorised medical officer while recommending the person for medal.

The government said it will issue separate guidelines on fitness shortly. The circular added relaxation for "Shape 2" can be given only in exceptional circumstances. "Shape 2" is fit for all duties but may have limitations as to the type of duties and areas of employability depending on whether the duties involve severe stress or demand acuity of hearing or vision.

OneIndia News