Pre-monsoon showers to continue lashing Karnataka, Kerala

The pre-monsoon rains lashing Karnataka and Kerala will continue till the onset of Southwest Monsoon, set to hit the west coast on May 30.

Pre-monsoon showers are not new to regions along India's west coast. The pre-monsoon activity has commenced earlier than usual this year in Kerala.

Bengaluru has been witnessing intermittent rainfall in the last one week. It recorded around 113mm of rainfall in the last one week, bringing down the maximum temparatures. After the monsson arrives in Kerala, it takes a few days to reach Bengaluru. The monsoon usually arrives in Bengaluru in the first week of June, and even this year it is likely to arrive in this period.

On May 23, it was reported that the Southwest monsoon was somewhere south-east of Sri Lanka and moving towards India's west coast.

Pre-monsoon rains even hit high altitude regions like Udhamangalam and Kodaikanal, which winessed rainfall of 20mm and 12 mm respectively.

In Odisha, the IMD has predicted the onset of monsoon in first week on June, which will be a welcome relief in the region reeling under intense heat. On Monday, over 12 places in Odisha recorded temperatures above 40 degree Celsius. The normal date of arrival of monsoon in Odisha is June 10 to 12.

IMD has predicted 'satisfactory' monsoon this year The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that country's South-west monsoon would be satisfactorythis time around. About 96 percent rainfall across the country is expected and the IMD has predicted a variation range of 4 percent. The numbers are promising especially for parts of the country that have seen drought and inadequate rainfall in the last few years. Possibility of El-Nino affect? There are high chances that South India will witness a normal monsoon or even have excessive rainfall till September. Senior meteorologist Kanti Prasad while speaking at a seminar organised by the Weather Risk Management Services (WRMS) Pvt Ltd. said that there could be rain deficit in October post monsoon, November could see ample rainfall again. There is a distinct possibility of a monsoon deficit with moderately negative side of normal due to El Nino, he said while going by the forecast projected by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). South-west monsoon will arrive in Kerala The South-west monsoon will arrive in Kerala on May 30 according to IMD predictions. The department has, however, also added that the state may witness rainfall three days after the arrival of the Monsoon. Another three days later, Karnataka will witness rainfall, according to the Met department's predictions. Rain deficit in some regions possible Despite predictions of 96 percent average rainfall and 4 percent variation, this year's South-west monsoon is being treated as satisfactory. When rainfall is lesser than 19 percent of an average, it is considered a deficit.

Southwest monsoon is one of the most anticipated weather phenomena and an economically important pattern every year.

