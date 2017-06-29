Pre-GST sale: Less than a day, here are offers you must not miss

The television or washing machine you buy after July 1 may be costlier. With a major change in tax regime post July 1 following the midnight roll out of GST on June 30, there is a shopping frenzy on. With major change in pricing expected, there are a host of pre-GST sales that are on everywhere.

People have made a beeline to online shopping sites in particular to bag products at a cheaper rate. Here are some of the major offers being made by several sites that customers could grab before the sale stops tomorrow at midnight.

Refrigirators and Washing machines: Refrigirators and other large appliances like washing machines are selling at a massive discount of up to 35 per cent as a part of Amazon's pre-GST sale.

Cameras: Paytm is offering cashbacks of upto Rs 20,000 on DSLR cameras. Cameras will also be shifted to the second highest tax bracket of 18 per cent.

TVs: Televisions sets will get expensive considering that they will fall under the 18 per cent bracket. Amazon is offering discounts up to 40 per cent on popular television sets.

Speakers and headsets: Paytm is offering up to 70 per cent off and 25 per cent cashback on Headphones and headsets. Amazon India, on the other hand, is offering speakers at a discount of 40 per cent.

Laptops: Paytm is offering laptops at prices as low as Rs 9,999 and giving cashbacks over the discounts.

Air Conditioners: Amazon India is selling air conditioners past the peak season with impressive discounts of up to Rs 12,000 and with free installation.

Microwaves: Microwaves will become slightly dearer after the implementation of GST. Interested buyers can purchase popular picks from Amazon India with discounts up to 33 per cent.

OneIndia News