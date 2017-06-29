Pre-GST offers: It is raining discounts

The GST is set for a June 30 midnight rollout. With about 40 hours to go before India's biggest tax reform rolls out, people are making a beeline to stores and online shopping sites to grab last minute deals.

Big Bazaar has decided to open its stores on June 30 midnight. They will run a sale with discounts up to 22 per cent. Flipkart started its sale from Wednesday midnight itself. Amazon too has been running a similar sale with 40 to 50 per cent discounts.

Television deals on Amazon's pre-GST sale:

LG 43LH576T (43 inches) full-HD Smart LED IPS TV, priced at Rs 54,900 is available for Rs 41,400.

Panasonic TH-40DS500D (40-inches) full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) LED Smart TV, priced at Rs 46,900, is available for Rs 31,998.

Sanyo 49-inch full-HD LED IPS TV is priced at Rs 32,490

Samsung (32 inches) 32J4003-SF HD Ready LED TV, is priced at Rs 18,990

Others:

Tronica Bluetooth 4.1 Home Theater System LV-033 is available at Rs 2,327.

Sony DAV-TZ145 Home Theatre System is priced at Rs 10,819.

F&D E200 Plus Sound Bar Speaker is available at Rs 1,749

Philips HTL2163B/12 Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker is at Rs 10,600.

JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker comes at a price of Rs 1,999

Pre-GST sale:

The pre-GST sale helps retailers clear the inventory. Post the rollout the prices of many daily items such as toothpaste will decrease. Times of India while quoting, Future Group CEO, Kishore Biyani said, while most GST sales are slated to end after the June 30, July 1 is just the beginning. He also said that prices of many daily items such as toothpaste and others are going to decrease with the advent of GST. But FMCG companies are not ready to relent and said they are going to adopt a wait-and-watch policy.

OneIndia News