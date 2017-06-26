Pray only at secured Mosques, J&K policemen told in advisory

Policemen in Jammu and Kashmir have been told to offer prayers in protected Mosques. The Inspector General of Police, Muneer Ahmed Khan has issued an advisory in which policemen have been told to stay away from places of worship which are not secured. He has termed the advisory "a preventive measure" aimed at ensuring their safety. Marked as "most urgent" communication, it asks senior officers to "instruct the field and subordinate formation" not to offer Id prayers in isolated or general mosques or Eidgahs.

The advisory states, "You are advised to instruct the field and subordinate formations that they shall not offer Id prayers in isolated or general mosques or Eidgahs."

The advisory further directs police personnel to offer Id prayers in mosques in district police lines in Srinagar and nearby police control rooms. "In other districts also, Id prayers shall be offered in DPL mosques or protected mosques..." where the safety of your personnel is ensured."

"I consider our each policeman and other security personnel as my own children. It is, therefore, my responsibility to prepare them for possible emergencies, identify possible threats and ask them to be cautious and avoid unnecessary risks."

The advisory has been sent also to the Army and paramilitary forces which are part of Indian Kashmir's security grid and have been at the forefront of counterinsurgency operations.

OneIndia News