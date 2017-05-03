Pranab Mukherjee to felicitate 64th National Film Award winners in Delhi

New Delhi, May 3: President Pranab Mukherjee will give way the 64th National Film Awards in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and MoS Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore will also be present on the occasion.

Over 300 films vied for the honours this year. The process to choose the best from Indian cinema began in mid-March. Filmmaker Priyadarshan was the chairperson of the jury in feature films category, while nationally acclaimed cinematographer and writer Raju Misra was the chairperson in non-feature category. The awards had been announced last month.

Akshay Kumar has been chosen for the best actor Award for Hindi movie 'Rustom'.

Surabhi has been named as the best actress for her role in Malayalam film 'Minnaminungu-The Firefly'.

