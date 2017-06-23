Pranab Mukherjee says satellite launch will boost India's aerial capabilities

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jun 23: The polar satellite launch is a significant milestone which will boost India's aerial capabilities, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday.

Pranab Mukherjee says satellite launch will boost India's aerial capabilities

He congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the Cartosat-2 series along with 30 co-passenger satellites of various countries by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

"The nation is proud of this magnificent achievement which is also a significant milestone in the progress of our space capabilities.

It will boost India's aerial capabilities as also its earth observation capabilities," Mukherjee said in a message to ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar.

He said: "Kindly convey my greetings to the members of your team of scientists, engineers, technologists and all others associated with this mission. I wish the ISRO continued success in the coming years."

PTI

Read more about:

isro, satellite, pranab mukherjee, india

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 20:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 23, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...