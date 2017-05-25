Pranab Mukherjee to receive first book on Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' will now be available in a book. President Pranab Mukherjee will receive the first copies of books 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio' and 'Marching with a Billion- Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Midterm' from Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who will formally release it at a function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow.

Vice President Mohd Hamid Ansari, Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, among other dignitaries would be present during the function.

The book 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio' by Rajesh Jain is a compilation of the prime minister's addresses to the nation on radio every month under the programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. It contains a comprehensive, qualitative and academic analysis of 'Mann Ki Baat' -- the themes, the choice of topics, the salient features, a press release issued today by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. It illustrates how 'Mann Ki Baat' has connected with the 'New India' the youth in particular. It also presents a coherent narrative about the manner in which 'Mann Ki Baat' has created mass movements, be it in

cleanliness, in promoting India's tourism potential, safer roads, drugs free India etc, the release said. The book 'Marching with a Billion- Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Midterm' analyses the monumental changes that Modi has brought on multiple fronts as the prime minister on India's governance landscape by ushering in an unprecedented culture of transparency to create a level playing field so necessary in a developing country. The book is written by eminent journalist Uday Mahurkar.

PTI