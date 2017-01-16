Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Bengal Global Business Summit

Kolkata, Jan 16: President Pranab Mukherjee will be inaugurating this year's Bengal Global Business Summit during his three-day visit to the state starting on January 18.

On Wednesday, Mukherjee is schedule to inaugurate the Exhibition Hall and the 100th year celebrations of Jhalda Satyabhama Vidyapith in Purulia, state secretariat officials said today.

Next morning, the President will be inaugurating the 28th Datan Gramin Mela and attend the 35th Anniversary of Aajkal, a vernacular daily, at its office here in the city.

On January 20, Mukherjee is scheduled to participate in a series of functions starting with the inauguration of the state government's business summit at Milan Mela ground, the official said.

In the evening, the President will inaugurate the Bicentenary celebrations of Hindu School and will also be present at the Bicentennial Celebration of Presidency University, he said. Before leaving for New Delhi, Mukherjee will be inaugurating the 1st Annual ArtsAcre Arts Fair and visit the Arts Acre Museum in New Town, the official added.

PTI