Pranab Mukherjee to Donald Trump: Look forward to welcoming you in India

President tweeted that he looked forward to welcoming the Trumps in India.

New Delhi, Jan 20: President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday congratulated Donald Trump as the latter was sworn in as the 45th President of the US and said he looks forward to welcoming the Trumps in India.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Image courtesy: PTI.

"Please accept best wishes for your success, personal well-being and for continued progress & prosperity of the people of USA," President Mukherjee tweeted.

"We look forward to an early opportunity of welcoming you and Mrs. Melania Trump to India," he added.

IANS

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2017, 22:54 [IST]
