Pranab Mukherjee to Donald Trump: Look forward to welcoming you in India

New Delhi, Jan 20: President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday congratulated Donald Trump as the latter was sworn in as the 45th President of the US and said he looks forward to welcoming the Trumps in India.

"Please accept best wishes for your success, personal well-being and for continued progress & prosperity of the people of USA," President Mukherjee tweeted.

"We look forward to an early opportunity of welcoming you and Mrs. Melania Trump to India," he added.

IANS