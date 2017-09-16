Pradyuman murder case: Shock and hemorrhage cause of death, says postmortem report

The postmortem report cited shock and hemorrhage as the cause of death of Ryan International School student Pradyuman Thakur.

The report also adds that external injury caused by single-edged sharp weapon and its consequences were enough to cause death in a normal case of nature, according to ANI reports.

Early this week, senior forensic expert Deepak Mathur, who had examined Pradyuman's body, told a private TV channel that there were only two cut marks on the boy's neck.

"There were two cut marks, one was superficial the other was too fatal," Dr Mathur said.

Deepak Mathur had ruled out sexual assault in the murder case of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur who was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of Ryan International school in Bhondsi area on Sohna Road near here on September 8.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner said the school is likely to reopen from Monday.

Hope to reopen school from Monday & takeover management of Ryan International (Bhondsi): Vinay Pratap Singh, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner pic.twitter.com/IYLObX62JL — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2017

Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, said that government would takeover Ryan International School's management.

"Meeting of schools to take place on following safety guidelines, they will be directed to ensure no such incidents repeat, said Gurugram Deputy Commissioner.

The Haryana government would take over the management of Ryan School for three months as announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Also, the government has ordered CBI probe into the murder case.

OneIndia News