Pradyuman murder case: Haryana govt orders CBI probe

The Haryana Government on Friday ordered CBI probe into the murder of Ryan International School student, Pradyuman Thakur, who was murdered by school bus conductor at the school premises.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced the decision after meeting the family Pradyuman Thakur.

"The Haryana Police has been properly conducting a probe in this case. Despite that and in view of the demand, this case is being handed over to the CBI for a probe. I appeal to the CBI to investigate the case as expeditiously as possible," Khattar said.

Also, the Haryana government would take over the management of Ryan School for three months, said Khattar.

On handing over of his son's murder case to CBI, Victim's father, Varun Thakur said he was glad that the government has shown sensitivity in this case. The murder has created massive outrage against the school administration.

Ashok Kumar, main accused in the murder case, had been sent to judicial custody till September 18. The Gurgaon Police had detained the school's gardener, Harpal Singh. The cops are likely to arrest some more persons in connection with the case, a senior SIT officer said.

Khattar visited the bereaved family after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar requested his Haryana counterpart to take stern action against those involved in the killing of a 7-year-old boy.Kumar had called up Khattar and also expressed his grief over the incident.

On the CM's directive, Bihar Director General of Police P K Thakur had a telephonic conversation with his Haryana counterpart and requested him to to take strongest possible action against the culprits in the case, it said.

A class II student of Ryan International School was found murdered with his throat slit inside a toilet of Ryan International School on Friday, triggering public outrage.

OneIndia News