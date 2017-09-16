Pradyuman murder case: Francis Thomas to be produced in Special Court on Sep 18

Ryan International Group's northern zone head to be produced in Special Court on Monday, September 18. Northern zone head Francis Thomas was sent to police remand till September 16. Also, the HR head Jeyus Thomas was sent to judicial custody till September 18.

Francis Thomas had requested the Supreme Court to transfer the case out of Haryana on September 13. Francis Thomas and Jeyus Thomas were arrested on September 10 following the interrogation in the murder case of Pradyuman Thakur.

Meanwhile, wife of the bus conductor Ashok Kumar, refused to believe her husband was involved in the incident. "No innocent must be framed. He can't do anything like that. I believe CBI will probe impartially," she said.

No innocent must be framed. He can't do anything like that. I believe CBI will probe impartially: Wife of accused in #Pradyuman murder case pic.twitter.com/gWxyz1OOmm — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2017

Class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on September 8. The murder, in connection with which a bus conductor has been arrested, has triggered a major outrage.

