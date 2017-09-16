Pradyuman murder case: Francis Thomas to be produced in Special Court on Sep 18

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Ryan International Group's northern zone head to be produced in Special Court on Monday, September 18. Northern zone head Francis Thomas was sent to police remand till September 16. Also, the HR head Jeyus Thomas was sent to judicial custody till September 18.

Regional head Francis Thomas and HR head Jeyus Thomas Courtesy: ANI News
Regional head Francis Thomas and HR head Jeyus Thomas Courtesy: ANI News

Francis Thomas had requested the Supreme Court to transfer the case out of Haryana on September 13. Francis Thomas and Jeyus Thomas were arrested on September 10 following the interrogation in the murder case of Pradyuman Thakur.

Meanwhile, wife of the bus conductor Ashok Kumar, refused to believe her husband was involved in the incident. "No innocent must be framed. He can't do anything like that. I believe CBI will probe impartially," she said.

Class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on September 8. The murder, in connection with which a bus conductor has been arrested, has triggered a major outrage.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

ryan international school, pradyuman murder case

Story first published: Saturday, September 16, 2017, 15:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...