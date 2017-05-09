Practice of triple talaq puts a question mark on equal rights: Allahabad HC

New Delhi, May 09: Coming down heavily on the burning issue of Triple Talaq, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday said the rights of any person including Muslim women cannot be violated in the name of 'personal law'.

"A Muslim husband cannot give divorce in such a manner which would put a question mark on equal rights," the court observed. The court further said that the basic and human rights cannot be exploited on the basis of gender.

#TripleTalaq :Allahabad HC issues strong message, says manner of divorce questions 'equality'



Read @ANI_news story https://t.co/yETuecIbnc pic.twitter.com/BdE9Eir4Kz — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 9, 2017

The court also said that "personal law may be applicable only within the purview of the Constitution adding that fatwa, which is contrary to the justice system is not valid."

In December last year, the Allahabad High Court termed the Islamic practice of divorcing a woman by uttering the word "Talaq" thrice as 'cruel' and 'unconstitutional'.

OneIndia News