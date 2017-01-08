Prabhu orders probe into beating of disabled man by RPF personnel

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday directed the RPF to probe into the incident of force's personnel mercilessly beating up a disabled man at Balasore railway station in Odisha.

The Railway Protection Force's (RPF) Director General has been directed to probe into the matter, he said in a tweet, in wake of a video surfacing showing three RPF personnel and another man are seen kicking a disabled man with crutches, who is lying on the ground.

The man was pulled out from a Guwahati-bound train at the railway station on January 3 morning on charges of mobile phone theft, but the incident only came to light on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Railway, Sanjay Kaushal said that efforts are on trace the disabled man to register his complaint and assured action against the RPF staff if they are found guilty.

IANS