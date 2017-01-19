Posters in Varanasi: Rahul as Krishna, Akhilesh as Arjuna

Varanasi, Jan 18: With SP and Congress are engaged in finalising the nitty-gritty of a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh, posters have appeared at several places in the city depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as Arjuna on a chariot.

Akhilesh holds bow and arrow on the back seat, whereas Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is driving the chariot.

The posters also carry Samajwadi party poll symbol 'cycle' and slogan 'Vikas Se Vijay Ki Ore Chale Do Maharathi'.

These posters appeared at Beniyabagh, Chetganj and other places in the city.

PTI