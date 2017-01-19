Posters in Varanasi: Rahul as Krishna, Akhilesh as Arjuna

The posters also carry Samajwadi party poll symbol 'cycle' and slogan 'Vikas Se Vijay Ki Ore Chale Do Maharathi'.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Varanasi, Jan 18: With SP and Congress are engaged in finalising the nitty-gritty of a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh, posters have appeared at several places in the city depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as Arjuna on a chariot.

poster
Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as Arjuna on a chariot. Image courtesy: @Amir_Haque.

Akhilesh holds bow and arrow on the back seat, whereas Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is driving the chariot.

The posters also carry Samajwadi party poll symbol 'cycle' and slogan 'Vikas Se Vijay Ki Ore Chale Do Maharathi'.

These posters appeared at Beniyabagh, Chetganj and other places in the city.

PTI 

Read more about:

uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, rahul gandhi, akhilesh yadav, varanasi

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2017, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 