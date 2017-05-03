Post surgical strike has India done enough? The terror launch pads are back

The launch pads are back and the terrorists are roaming around freely. An initiative that ought to have been seized following the surgical strikes has been lost if one were to look at the latest statistics.

The terror infrastructure across the Line of Control was demolished after India carried out the surgical strikes in September. Today there are 55 terror camps backed heavily by the Pakistan. The recent infiltrations were reported from these launch pads and camps. To add to the problem, infiltrations shot up since March and the number of terrorists roaming the Kashmir Valley are 160.

Pakistan has however been a little less brazen and has shifted 35 terror camps deeper towards their country. This was done after the surgical strikes. While this was an indication of fear, the worry for India today is that there are 20 new camps that have come up across the LoC.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the 160 terrorists active in the Valley are not part of new infiltrations. They are in the Valley since July 2016. Only 15 have managed to infiltrate in the past three months, the officer also said.

Prior to the surgical strikes:

Prior to the surgical strikes, violations by Pakistan were reported almost every single day. There were 228 ceasefire violations at the Line of Control and 221 at the International Border. However, post the surgical strikes in November 2016, the number of violations at the LoC was 22 and on the IB, 6.

The number of civilian casualties in 2017 have been nil at both the LoC and IB. Prior to the surgical strikes, there were 13 casualties and 83 persons had been injured at the LoC. At the IB, there were 74 persons who were injured while five BSF jawans were martyred and 25 others injured prior to the surgical strikes.

The number of terror strikes too came down drastically. Prior to the November surgical strikes, there were 110 terror incidents just in three months. After the strikes the number came down to 87. Three months prior to the strikes in November, 34 security personnel were martyred. After the strikes 19 security personnel laid down their lives.

