New Delhi, Dec 20: Following the decision on demonetisation, several dormant accounts came to life. People were running around to deposit large chunks of cash as the government had stated that the deadline would be December 30.

A report by the Financial Intelligence Unit says that between November 8 the day the decision was made and November 25, there was an amount of Rs 2,000 crore that was deposited into accounts that were lying dormant for two years.

The FIU which has been very closely monitoring millions of accounts in both the private and public sector banks states that several accounts have come back to life. As per the report, there were 72,000 dormant accounts that came to life after the decision on demonetisation was made.

In most of the accounts it was found that accounts to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh were made. The State Bank of India got most of the deposits into such accounts which was followed by the Punjab National Bank.

The highest deposit was found to be made in a bank at Surat. A sum of Rs 3 crore was deposited in one such dormant account.

Most of these deposits are now under the scanner. Some deposits were even made without quoting a PAN number, the agency says.

One such deposit of Rs 1 crore made at a bank in Tirupur without quoting a PAN number is also under the scanner of the investigating agencies.

OneIndia News