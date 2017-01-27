Post alliance, slogans change for Congress in UP

For the Congress, the alliance with the Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh has changed many things. Their line of attack, their choice of constituencies and now even their slogans. From earlier posters attacking the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party alike, the Congress has now come with posters that suits the alliance best. Just over a month ago, Congress posters said 27 saal, UP Behaal (How UP has suffered 27 years while Congress was not in power) and less than 24 hours ago it has changed to yeh hai umeed ki cycle aur adhikaar dete haath (The 'cycle' of hope and the 'hand' of rights).

Even as the talks over constituencies continue between Congress and the SP in Uttar Pradesh, issues to talk about during joint campaigns had become a bone of contention for the alliance partners. While Congress wants Muzzafarnagar riots to be highlighted to attack the BJP and the SP would like to brush it under the carpet to protect Akhilesh's image from taking a plunge. While development is the SP's choice for campaign push, blow to the BJP is Congress' mantra. Even as strategists of each party straighten out the differences, politics of convenience is taking the lead for the Congress.

Posters with pictures of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav pushing the alliance's slogan of 'badhta jayega Uttar Pradesh' (UP will keep growing) are popping up in UP, but earlier posters of the Congress, accusing the SP of marring development in the state are still fresh in memory of the voters.

OneIndia News