Possible anyone can bring ‘look alike’ EVM & demonstrate any magic or tampering: EC

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday dismissed the EVM hacking claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party during a demonstration in the Delhi assembly.

Officials said that it is possible for anyone to make electronic gadget which 'looks-like' ECI EVM & demonstrate any Magic or Tampering.

He further said,''Scheduled an All Political Parties' meeting on 12th May 2017 for EVM Issues and other Electoral Reforms.''

The commission will announce a date for organising a hackathon after an all party meeting on May 12.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party said it will participate in the May 12 all party meeting called by the Election Commission to discuss the issue concerning EVMs. All recognised national and regional parties have been asked to nominate their representatives to the hackathon.

OneIndia News