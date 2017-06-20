POSCO court dismisses godman' bail; orders lie detector test on woman who chopped off his genitals

The Trivandrum POCSO court on Tuesday dismissed bail application filed by self-styled godman Ganeshananda and ordered lie detector test on the woman who cut off his genitals in his Kollam ashram.

The order comes a day after woman wrote a letter to the swami's lawyer, saying she was never raped by the swami. Earlier, she had said that she chopped off the genitals of the godman in anger after he had raped her several times in the past.

Furhter in the latter she alleged that she was forced by the police to comply with their "made up" version and since she doesn't know to read Malayalam she could not read the statements rewritten and altered by police.

The letter submitted in court by the defence lawyer, she wrote, "There has been no form of sexual harassment by the swamiji towards me. Neither when I was a minor or when I turned 18. The accusation of swamiji sexually harassing me at 16 and 17 years is false and an addition made among the other additions by police people, " reported NDTV.

Subsequently, the police asked the court for permission to conduct the lie-detection test on the woman. The police has registered a case against the godman for rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

OneIndia News