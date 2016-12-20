Portuguese PM having roots in Goa to visit India from Jan 6

New Delhi, Dec 20 Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who traces his roots to Goa, will be in India on a seven-day trip from January 6 during which he will hold talks with the Indian leadership on boosting ties besides attending the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Bengaluru.

Costa will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on January 7 during which both leaders will explore ways to deepen engagement in diverse areas including trade and investment.

The Portuguese Prime Minister will attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas as the Chief Guest in Bengaluru on January 8-9 and would also participate in a few business events. He will also attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10 at Gandhinagar. Costa will visit Goa on January 11-12 and will spend some time at his ancestral place.

"Several MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit that would set the agenda for India-Portugal relations going forward," the External Affairs Ministry said, adding he is likely to be accompanied by several Ministers. The relations between India and Portugal have seen steady rise over the past few years.

The bilateral trade has been growing steadily. The volume of annual bilateral trade in 2014-15 was USD 692.19 million and both sides are keen to enhance it further. During his stay here, Costa is expected to call on President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari. In Goa, he will meet the Governor and the Chief Minister.

