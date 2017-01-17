Polls: 57 and counting, violation of Model Code of Conduct begins in UP

Lucknow, Jan 17: The Election Commission of India has a tough job ahead in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, 57 cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct have been registered across the state on Monday.

The officials of the ECI say more are in store in the coming days. The details about the cases are yet to be revealed by the ECI.

In fact, on Monday, the ECI handed the party's bicycle poll symbol to the Samajwadi Party faction led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. With the verdict, Akhilesh became the boss of the party.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force following the announcement of polls dates in UP and four other states (Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur) on January 4.

As a part of the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in the state, most of the hoardings featuring Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's pictures and describing various government schemes and projects were taken down earlier.

Moreover, the state government was also directed not to initiate any bureaucratic transfers and asked not to go ahead with any new launches, announcements and inaugurations.

The upcoming UP assembly elections -- scheduled to start from February 11-- is an elaborate affair. The state will go to elections in seven phases. The polling dates are February 11, February 15, February 19, February 23, February 27, March 4 and March 8, 2017.

The counting of votes in the state Vidhan Sabha, consisting of 403 assembly seats, will take place on March 11.

OneIndia News