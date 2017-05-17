Politics over Ganga continues: Nobody cares about Kaali river?

Lucknow, May 17: Ganga is not just a river for India. It's a holy entity closely associated with the Hindu religion and the lifeline of crores of Indians. In recent times, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has taken up various steps to clean the river and make it pollution-free under the National Mission for Clean Ganga, a registered society under the ministry of water resources, river development and ganga rejuvenation.

In March, the Uttarakhand High Court declared that the rivers Ganga and Yamuna were "living persons." Did it change anything for the Ganga, which is fighting a massive battle against pollution?

The residents of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, through which the river flows, feel that the river is fighting a lonely battle against pollution, as politics over the river continues.

"The water of Ganga is turning black every day. Politics over Ganga is continuing, but nobody cares about the river. (Ganga ka paani lagatar kaala ho raha, Ganga pe rajneeti ho rahi hai lekin fikar koi nahi kar raha hai)," Govind, a corporator of Varanasi, told ANI.

A boatman, who ferries people in the Ganga ghats of Varanasi, says that since the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the reins of the nation in 2014, the river looks much cleaner, however, the water-level is receding fast. In fact, Varanasi is the Parliamentary constituency of PM Modi.

"Yes, in three years, the ghats are much cleaner, but receding water-level in the Ganga is a major worry which needs attention," Virendra, a boatman, told ANI.

The PM Modi government is all set to celebrate three years in power beginning from May 26 to June 15.

