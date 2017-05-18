Politicos hail ICJ verdict on Khulbushan Jadhav

The International court of justice stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav until

The external affairs minister of India, Sushma Swaraj hailed the International court of justice's order staying the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav. "ICJ order has come as a great relief to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India," Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj had made statements in the parliament assuring that India would go to any length to bring Jadhav back from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his satisfaction at the judgement of International Court of Justice on Jadhav.

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu also said,''Major victory for India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. ICJ upholds India's right to consular access, put a stay on death execution. Justice prevails.''

According to sources, Modi spoke to Sushma Swaraj and thanked her. He further appreciated efforts of advocate Harish Salve who represented India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Also, Home Minister Rajnath Singh hailed ICJ's decision to stay the execution of Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The International Court of Justice on Thursday asked Pakistan not to execute alleged spy Kulbushan Jadhav pending its final decision and inform it of the steps being taken to implement the order.

Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 16:45 [IST]
