Politicos hail ICJ verdict on Khulbushan Jadhav

The external affairs minister of India, Sushma Swaraj hailed the International court of justice's order staying the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav. "ICJ order has come as a great relief to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India," Swaraj tweeted.

I compliment my team of officers in the MEA for their tireless efforts and hard work. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 18, 2017

I assure the nation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save #KulbhushanJadhav. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 18, 2017

We are grateful to Mr.Harish Salve for presenting India's case so effectively before ICJ. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 18, 2017

Swaraj had made statements in the parliament assuring that India would go to any length to bring Jadhav back from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his satisfaction at the judgement of International Court of Justice on Jadhav.

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu also said,''Major victory for India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. ICJ upholds India's right to consular access, put a stay on death execution. Justice prevails.''

International Court of Justice staying execution of #KukbhushanJadhav has exposed Pakistan. I'm sure final order too will go in our favor. — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) May 18, 2017

According to sources, Modi spoke to Sushma Swaraj and thanked her. He further appreciated efforts of advocate Harish Salve who represented India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Also, Home Minister Rajnath Singh hailed ICJ's decision to stay the execution of Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The EAM Smt @sushmaswaraj has done a commendable job. The govt led by PM Shri @narendramodi will go to any extent to save #kulbhushanjadhav — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 18, 2017

The International Court of Justice on Thursday asked Pakistan not to execute alleged spy Kulbushan Jadhav pending its final decision and inform it of the steps being taken to implement the order.

OneIndia News