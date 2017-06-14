Police work like TMC cadre, says GJM chief Bimal Gurung

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung on Wednesday slammed the police for their action against GJM supporters.

Bimal Gurung, said 'Police work like TMC cadre, even if all CRPF personnel of country sent here our fight won't stop. '

Gurung has warned that agitation in Darjeeling hills will not stop until and unless a separate 'Gorkhaland' in achieved and warned the TMC not to play with fire.

Last week, at the beginning of the protest, Bimal Gurung projected himself as the "chief minister of the hills" and challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop the agitation in the area.

"As the chief minister of West Bengal, she is trying to show her strength. But she must not forget that I am an elected member of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). I am the chief minister of the hills, I challenge her to stop the agitation in the hills," Gurung said.

Gurung also said he will directly talk to the Centre about the deployment of Army and the alleged police atrocities in the hills.

(With agency inputs)