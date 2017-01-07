Police register 'ADR' in connection with Om Puri's death

Om Puri died of a massive heart attack at his apartment in Lokandwala Complex in suburban Andheri on Friday.

Mumbai, Jan 7: The city police on Saturday registered an 'Accidental Death Report' (ADR) in connection with the death of the acclaimed actor Om Puri.

Puri (66), known for his roles in several landmark films such as "Ardha Satya", "City of Joy" and "Aakrosh", died of a massive heart attack at his apartment in Lokandwala Complex in suburban Andheri on Friday.

He had also sustained an injury, caused apparently when he collapsed to the floor after the heart attack. Since he was alone at his house at the time of death and sustained an injury, Oshiwara police registered an ADR as per routine procedure, a senior police officer said.

As of now there was nothing suspicious about the actor's death, the officer added.

Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2017, 23:05 [IST]
