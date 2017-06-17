Police illegally enter house, torturing supporters, says GJM chief Bimal Gurung

Gorkhaland Janamukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung on Saturday levelled charges against the police for killing two of his supporters.

After Saturday's fresh round of violence, Gurung told ANI that police illegally entering party supporters houses and torturing them which left two people dead.

A police officer was also allegedly stabbed to death by protesters during fresh clashes today.

He further said that the GJM will strengthen the movement.

Police illegally entering supporters houses&torturing them,2 of them killed by police;will strengthen our movement now:GJM Chief #Darjeeling pic.twitter.com/PkjF3aOPn7 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

Since the beginning of the Gorkhaland movement, Gurung has been vocal against the police action against his supporters. Earlier, he had said that police worked like TMC cadres and even if all CRPF personnel of country were sent to Darjeeling the fight would not stop.

He had warned that agitation in Darjeeling hills would not stop until and unless a separate 'Gorkhaland' is achieved and warned the ruling party TMC not to play with fire.

OneIndia News