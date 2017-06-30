Police dog solves murder mystery in a jiffy in Bengaluru, sniffs out killer

The Bengaluru police solved a murder mystery within minutes without arrests, interrogation or collection of evidence thanks to a sniffer dog. The trained police canine sniffed out the killer of a 21-year-old girl in no time right at the scene of the crime in Bengaluru's Kengeri Upanagara.

Divya, a 21-year-old private firm employee was found dead with stab injuries in the neck at her residence. Venkatesh, Divya's friend and colleague informed the police that two bike-borne miscreants had attacked and killed Divya despite his attempts to save her. Incidentally, Kavya's parents had sheltered Venkatesh after he lost his parents and had also managed to find him a job.

When the police arrived at the crime scene, they noticed blood stains on Venkatesh's clothes. On being asked about it, the 23-year old Venkatesh said that he was overpowered by the miscreants while attempting to save Divya and he ended up having blood stains on his clothes. The police then asked Venkatesh, the first informer, to change his clothes to visit the police station. Meanwhile, the dog squad was summoned.

The sniffer dog was brought to the crime scene and within minutes it went straight to the spot where Venkatesh's blood stained clothes lay. A jittery Venkatesh told police the truth and admitted that he had stabbed Divya. Venkatesh and Divya frequently fought over Rs 90,000 missing from the companies' transactions. Venkatesh who worked as the pigmy collector was asked to pay the missing money by Divya who worked as the accountant. After days of heated arguments, Venkatesh is said to have stabbed Divya on Wednesday at around 9.30 PM when none was present in the house.

OneIndia News