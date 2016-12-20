Poisonous tea kills 2 in Bihar

Patna, Dec 20: Two women in Bihar died after consuming poisonous tea as six continue to battle for their lives in Kaimur district, police on Tuesday said.

The incident took place in Sotwa village, where four men and two more women are in critical condition, Kuddhni police said.

"Two women of a family died soon after consuming the poisonous tea and six are admitted to a private hospital, where their condition remain critical," a district police official said.

According to preliminary police investigation, due to an unfortunate oversight someone prepared the tea with 'thimet' (an insecticide) in place of raw tea leaves, police said.

IANS

