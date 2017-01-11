New Delhi, Jan 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' will now be available in a book. Author Rajeev Gupta has compiled all his speeches in a single book titled "Pradhan Mantri Ke Mann Ki Baat".

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the people of the nation on radio, DD National and DD News.

The book, published by Sahitya Sanchay, was launched by Union Tribal Development Minister Jual Oram, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Manoj Tiwari, member of Parliament Lallu Singh and others at the ongoing World Book Fair in the national capital on Wednesday.

"I had earlier compiled Prime Minister's speeches that he delivered at the rallies during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. I decided to compile Mann Ki Baat because he brings up the contemporary and relevant issues on the talk and tries to reach out to all people," Rajeev Gupta, author of the book, said at the event.

"Giving a form of book to speeches is tough and the credit goes to the author for compiling the speeches. The book gives an opportunity to read the speeches even after the initiative is over and people can remain connected with his concept," said Oram.

IANS